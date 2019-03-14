Hallmark Drops Lori Loughlin Amid Bribery Scandal

Hallmark Channel has cut ties with actress Lori Loughlin, one day after her arrest for her alleged participation in a college admissions bribery scandal.

In a statement Thursday, Hallmark parent Crown Media said it is no longer working with Loughlin and has stopped development of all shows that Loughlin appeared in on Hallmark Network and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, according to reports.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” according to Crown Media. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

Loughlin appeared in Hallmark’s drama series When Calls The Heart, as well as in several Christmas-themed movies. In addition, she appeared in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ movie franchise Garage Sales Mysteries.

Loughlin, 54, was released on $1 million bond Wednesday after appearing in Los Angeles federal court in connection with federal charges that she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid bribes in an effort to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. Overall, more than 30 other people -- including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman -- were also arrested and charged in the scandal.