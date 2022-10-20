Scripps Networks Get Ready for the Holidays With Original Movies
Ion, Bounce have Billy Baldwin, Vivica A. Fox, Jackee Harry, Tom Arnold
Scripps Networks-owned Ion and Bounce are reaching for the holidays with five original films that will appear in November and December.
The films, featuring Billy Baldwin, Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry and Tom Arnold, are part of nearly 200 hours of holiday programming that will appear on the multiplatform channels.
Ion’s movies kick off with The Case of the Christmas Diamond on November 20, starring Billy Baldwin.
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays premieres on Ion November 28, The Search for Secret Santa gets unwrapped December 4 and A Prince and Pauper Christmas has its debut December 11.
Bounce will premiere Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper on November 26. The movie is a sequel to Faith Heist, with Jonathan Langdon as Pastor Benjamin. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
