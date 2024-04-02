Gray Television, SportsGrid To Syndicate Sports Betting Specials

Gray Television said its Tupelo Media Group and KVVU Las Vegas are working with SportsGrid to produce five specials that will be part of Tupelo’s Beat The Odds national syndicated sports betting series.

The first special deals with college basketball and will air on dozens of Gray TV stations.

The SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino will be the title sponsor for the Beat The Odds specials.

“With SportsGrid, we will partner with the best-in-class original programming, information, data, insight, and analysis including their strong roster of experts and contributors in the sports betting space,” Michael Korr, co-creator of Beat The Odds and general manager of WVVU, said.

SportsGrid has a free ad-supported streaming television network that focuses on real time covering of pregame and in-game odds, data and gaming. The special will include SportsGrid analytics, opinions and analytics.

“Working with Tupelo Honey and Gray producing this type of premium content focused on major sports events furthers our relentless effort to serve the sports betting audience and fuels the continued growth of the SportsGrid brand with the right partners,” SportsGrid president and founder Louis Maione said.