Gray TV’s Tupelo Honey Invests in ATL Film Studios

Gray Television’s video production company made an investment in ATL Film Studios that expands Gray’s relationship with ATL parent Swirl Films.

ATL Film Studios is a production facility on an 11-acre site with two 20,000 foot sound stages. It has been home to projects produced for BET Network, Lifetime TV One and Bounce TV and focuses on diversity and inclusion.

“The investment by Tupelo Honey will allow ATL Film Studios to expand its capabilities and bolster film and television productions in Atlanta for Swirl Films as well as industry leading partners,” said Eric Tomosunas, founder and CEO of Swirl Films and CEO of ATL Film Studios. “Tupelo Honey’s investment will also allow us to expand employment opportunities for the rapidly-growing production community in the South, as well as further establish Atlanta as the leading video production hub in the world.”

Financial terms were not disclosed. Gray has a majority interest in Swirl Films

Swirl Films provides a full suite of production services, including writing, directing, producing, budgeting, scheduling, casting and/or post-production audio, editing and color grading for projects, such as Bounce’s drama series Saints & Sinners.

Founded by Cary Glotzer, Tupelo Honey is a full-service production company with over 24 years of experience in sports, music and entertainment. It creates content across all linear, digital, OTT and social media platforms.

Gray acquired Tupelo Honey in 2019.