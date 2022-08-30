Gray TV Launching Sports Betting Series ‘Beat The Odds’ on 100 Stations
KVVU-TV anchor Dave Hall to host
Gray Television said that it is launching Beat The Odds, a weekly sports betting series, on 100 of its stations starting September 2.
The series is being produced by Gray’s Las Vegas station KVVU-TV and its Tupelo Media production company and comes at a time when sports betting is becoming one of the fastest-growing TV advertising categories as wagering becomes legal in more states.
"Beat the Odds showcases two of the most popular aspects of sports for the public: betting analysis and compelling storytelling," said Michael Korr, VP and General manager of KVVU.
KVVU news anchor Dave Hall will host Beat the Odds. The show will also feature handicappers Jack “Fat Jack” Ross and Ted “Teddy Covers” Sevransky, former NFL linebacker Brandon Marshall and reporter Mariah Janos.
“Beat the Odds is a different type of sports betting show,” said Tupelo Media Group CEO Cary Glotzer. “It will give sports bettors top-notch analysis and information, and it’ll be very entertaining, with features on sports history and how sports influence culture. It’s why we developed the show – to create a format that really engages sports and betting fans.”
The show’s executive producers are Korr, Glotzer, and Tupelo Media Group CTO John Servizzi. ■
