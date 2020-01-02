Gracenote Providing Data to OTT Program Guides in Europe

Gracenote said it is providing data to help over-the-top services in Europe develop program guides and deliver better search and navigation capabilities to viewers.

The Nielsen unit said the expansion makes it the leading OTT guide provider, covering 13 markets in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

(Image credit: Gracenote)

Gracenote’s data is also being used by smart TV makers to help consumers deal with the myriad streaming services that are popping up and manage proprietary feeds and ID systems.

“While much of the focus in the ‘Streaming Wars’ conversation has been on the largest catalogs and original content, the winners will also understand how to successfully integrate with a diverse set of video platforms,” said Simon Adams, chief product officer at Gracenote. “As this new generation of video providers emerges, Gracenote is playing to its long-standing role providing the critical metadata, unique IDs and rich imagery that power killer user experiences and drive tune-in and engagement.”

Gracenote said it offers a number of services to streaming services aimed at making finding content to watch easier. Those include: