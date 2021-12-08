Gracenote Launches Tool That Predicts Content Performance

Nielsen’s Gracenote unit said it is launching a new tool that predicts how content will perform with audiences.

Audience Predict can be used by content owners to determine the most effective distribution strategies, and by networks and streaming services looking to make decisions about programming investments.

The product incorporates Nielsen audience measurement data, Gracenote content metadata and advanced machine learning technology to forecast audience size, composition reach and viewing minutes on different broadcast and streaming platforms, and employing various lead-ins, release patterns, air dates or time slots.

“The media ecosystem primarily associates Gracenote with advanced search and content discovery enabling TV providers to connect viewers to programming, but our industry-leading entertainment metadata and IDs have equally strong applications powering new analytics which inform smarter business decisions,” said Simon Adams, chief product officer at Gracenote. “By helping the content community see into the future around program performance today, we’re helping them solve one of the most vexing issues they face - distribution complexity. This expands our larger Content Analytics offerings which help the entire media industry make more informed decisions.”

Gracenote plans to show off Audience Predict and its capabilities at the upcoming CES conference in Las Vegas.■