Gracenote Personalizes Program Guide Images to Boost Viewership

Picture shows how personalized images are employed to interest viewers in programs

Gracenote launched a new product that personalizes the images promoting titles in program guides and other user interfaces that the company said boosts viewing for video distributors.

The product, Personalized Imagery, uses Gracenote program descriptors and cast information to help providers optimize program discovery and third-party recommendation results.

Gracenote, a subsidiary of Nielsen, said that personalizing the user experience resulted in an 11.2% increase in time spent watching title and a 7.7% lift in the number of titles watched in a recent pilot by a top-five streaming service in the U.S.

“Viewers looking for new shows to watch today rely on program guides and UIs to browse available content choices,” said Kamran Lotfi, VP, product at Gracenote. “But a huge opportunity exists to deliver highly personalized user experiences that highlight content in ways that resonate more with viewers. With Gracenote Personalized Imagery, we are offering TV providers a proven way to increase engagement with their content and maximize viewership on their platforms.”