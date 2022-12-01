‘Gossip Girl’ Sophomore Season on HBO Max

Season two of Gossip Girl is on HBO Max as of December 1. Gossip Girl, about the goings-on at a Manhattan school for wealthy kids, and an anonymous blogger who shares some secrets, ran for six seasons on The CW before wrapping in 2012 . Joshua Safran developed the new series, which debuted in July 2021. Both are based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar.

In season two, it is junior year, and Gossip Girl is hustling to control the scandalous lives, and “spin the scandalous lies,” said HBO Max, of Manhattan's elite. She ponders her own impact, and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before.

“Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands—this semester, there can only be one queen, and by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried, and just who was holding the shovel,” teases HBO Max.

Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind and Evan Mock are in the cast.

A review in AV Club said (opens in new tab)season two is worth watching. “The show is at its best when it’s having a good time, unafraid of letting the children misbehave. Toward the end of episode three, Julien says, ‘I’m sick of pretending I’m some great person.’ It seems Gossip Girl had the same revelation—and as a result, we’ll all have a little more fun.”

Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series is written, executive produced and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire; Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment.

Schwartz and Savage developed the original Gossip Girl. ■