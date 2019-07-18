‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Happening for HBO Max

HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from WarnerMedia, has ordered 10 episodes of Gossip Girl, a reboot of The CW series that starred Blake Lively and Leighton Meester.

The show initially aired 2007-2012.

Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are behind the remake, which will feature a new batch of private-school kids. Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. TV and CBS Television Studios are producing.

Cecily von Ziegesar wrote the novel about teens in New York and their adventures.

The CW president Mark Pedowitz said at the TCA press shindig in January that there had been “a discussion” about bringing back the series.

Direct-to-consumer service HBO Max arrives in spring 2020. It will offer 10,000 hours of content from HBO, Warner Bros., CNN, TNT, TBS, TruTV, The CW and other networks and studios.