The CW to Air ‘Gossip Girl’ Pilot

The CW will broadcast the premiere episode of Gossip Girl Friday, July 9, a day after the series premieres on HBO Max. The episode will be available to stream on the CW app and CWTV.com after it broadcasts.

The CW ran the original Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012. There are no plans for The CW to air the entire rebooted series.

The new series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind and Evan Mock. Joshua Safran developed the reboot and is showrunner and executive producer. He worked on the original show as well.

Gossip Girl was originally developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

The reboot ventures back to the Upper East Side of Manhattan, “finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark,” according to The CW.

The series is based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar.

Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series is written, executive produced and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Executive producers include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment.