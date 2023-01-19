‘Gossip Girl’ Comes to End on HBO Max

Gossip Girl has been cancelled at HBO Max. The show, a revival of Gossip Girl on The CW, lasted two seasons. Season two launched December 1.

The show is about the goings-on at a Manhattan school for elite kids, and an anonymous blogger who shares some secrets. Joshua Safran developed the new series, which debuted in July 2021. Both series are based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar.

The CW show ran for six seasons and ended in 2012.

In season two, it is junior year, and Gossip Girl is hustling to “spin the scandalous lies,” said HBO Max, of Manhattan's elite. She ponders her own impact, and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before.

Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind and Evan Mock are in the cast.

“So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max,” said Safran on Twitter.

On behalf of the executive producers, Safran thanked “the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project.”

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported of Gossip Girl’s demise.

Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series is written, executive produced and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire; Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment.

Schwartz and Savage developed the original Gossip Girl. ■