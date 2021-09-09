‘Good Trouble’ Gets Season Four on Freeform

(From l.): Kye Tamm, Marissa Rivera, Nicole Dele, Sherry Cola, Zainne Saleh, Nabeel Muscatwalla and Rhea Butcher in “Good Trouble.’

Drama Good Trouble is getting a fourth season on Freeform. The network announced the news after the season three finale Sept. 8, which found Callie questioning the career choices she’s made.

Good Trouble follows the residents of downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love and friendship and learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble.

In the cast are Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton, Josh Pence and Beau Mirchoff.

Good Trouble is co-created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. Johnson executive produces along with Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Good Trouble is a spinoff of The Fosters.