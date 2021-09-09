Trending

‘Good Trouble’ Gets Season Four on Freeform

By

Drama follows The Coterie in downtown Los Angeles

Kye Tamm, Marissa Rivera, Nicole Dele, Sherry Cola, Zainne Saleh, Nabeel Muscatwalla, Rhea Butcher
(From l.): Kye Tamm, Marissa Rivera, Nicole Dele, Sherry Cola, Zainne Saleh, Nabeel Muscatwalla and Rhea Butcher in “Good Trouble.’ (Image credit: Freeform/Eric McCandless)

Drama Good Trouble is getting a fourth season on Freeform. The network announced the news after the season three finale Sept. 8, which found Callie questioning the career choices she’s made.

Good Trouble follows the residents of downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love and friendship and learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble.

In the cast are Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton, Josh Pence and Beau Mirchoff.

Good Trouble is co-created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. Johnson executive produces along with Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Good Trouble is a spinoff of The Fosters

Michael Malone
Michael Malone

Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine. 