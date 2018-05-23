Freeform’s ‘Fosters’ Spinoff is Called ‘Good Trouble’

Good Trouble is the official name of the spinoff to Freeform drama The Fosters, the network said.

The spinoff series, announced in January, follows Callie (played by Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next chapter of their lives in Los Angeles.

Production starts this summer. Jon M. Chu will direct and executive produce the first episode.

Good Trouble is produced by Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions Inc. in association with Freeform.

Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg are the Good Trouble creators and showrunners. Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina are executive producers.

“We’re seeing millennials in this country doing extraordinary things, making noise, taking action,” said Johnson, Paige and Bredeweg in a statement. “Stirring up Good Trouble as they grow, strive and struggle to make the mess of their early twenties into the message. As Callie and Mariana venture to Los Angeles to start their adult lives and embark on their separate but intertwined journeys to change the world, they’re going to have all the Good Trouble they can handle.”

The Fosters series finale event airs June 4-6 on Freeform. The show is about a multi-ethnic family of adopted and biological kids raised by two mothers. Stef Adams Foster (Teri Polo), a police officer, and her wife, Lena Adams Foster (Sherri Saum), a school vice principal, have built a family with Stef’s biological son from a previous marriage, Brandon (David Lambert); their adopted twins, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Jesus (Noah Centineo); and adopted siblings Jude (Hayden Byerly) and his half-sister, Callie (Maia Mitchell).