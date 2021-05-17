‘Behind the Music’ Restarts on Paramount Plus July 29

Paramount Plus is bringing back Behind the Music, with fresh content premiering July 29 on the streaming service. The show, which features documentary-style profiles of popular musicians, previously ran on VH1.

Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Ricky Martin, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe will be profiled in new episodes. The Behind the Music library is being “remastered and updated,” Paramount Plus said, for a modern-day audience, including a “reimagined visual style.”

Behind the Music premiered in 1997. AC/DC, The Police, Heart and Green Day are among the many artists profiled.