Dave Grohl, and Mother Virginia, Host ‘From Cradle to Stage’ on Paramount Plus

Rock star Dave Grohl hosts From Cradle to Stage, an interview show featuring musicians and their mothers, alongside his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl. It premieres May 6 on Paramount Plus.

There are six episodes. The first features Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons and his mother, Christene Reynolds. Pharrell and his mother are on May 13, Miranda Lambert and her mother May 20, Brandi Carlisle and her mother May 27, Tom Morello and his mom June 3 and Geddy Lee and his mother turn up June 10.

“I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse,” said Grohl.

From Live Nation Productions, in association with Endeavor Content, From Cradle to Stage is executive produced by Dave Grohl and Virginia Hanlon Grohl, Doug Pray, John Ramsay, Michael Rapino, Heather Parry, Ryan Kroft and Damian Vaca.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dave, Virginia, Live Nation, Silva Artist Management and Endeavor Content to deliver this amazing series to our Paramount Plus audience exclusively,“ said Bruce Gillmer, ViacomCBS president of music, music talent, programming & events. “This series, based on Virginia Grohl’s acclaimed book, offers a rare look at the intimate and inspiring moments between some of the world’s biggest performers and their moms -- just in time for Mother’s Day.”

Grohl was the drummer in Nirvana before starting Foo Fighters, where he is frontman.

“Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend,” added Grohl. “It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music.”

The Paramount Plus music slate includes Behind the Music, Unplugged and Yo! MTV Raps.