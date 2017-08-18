MTV Tunes Up ‘Unplugged’ Reboot

MTV will resurrect itsUnpluggedmusic franchise in September with a new season, the network said Thursday.



Unplugged, which first launched in 1989 and showcases artists playing their hit songs acoustically, will re-launch Sept. 8 with Shawn Mendes, said network officials.



The network said the series will feature “a fresh reinvention that will feature performances from locations across the globe that hold special meaning to each artist,” but would not reveal specifics.



For more, go to multichannel.com.