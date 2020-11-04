Dave Chappelle to Host 'SNL' Nov. 7

Comedian Dave Chappelle hosts Saturday Night Live on NBC Nov. 7, his second time hosting. Foo Fighters are the musical guest.

Chappelle hosted SNL after the 2016 presidential election. His most recent standup special is Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones on Netflix. He previously was on Chappelle’s Show on Comedy Central.

Foo Fighters have been the musical guest on SNL seven times. The band, fronted by Dave Grohl, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its self-titled debut album.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

The cast includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd and Cecily Strong.

The show is broadcast live from Studio 8H in New York’s Rockefeller Center.