TCA: Freeform Renews 'Grown-ish', 'Good Trouble'

Pasadena, Calif. — Freeform has renewed grown-ish and Good Trouble, the network announced Friday during its portion of the TCA winter press tour.

The pick-up gives comedy grown-ish, a spin-off from ABC's black-ish, a fourth season.

From ABC Signature Studios, grown-ish is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and E. Brian Dobbins. Its third season is currently airing on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Drama Good Trouble will return for a third season. Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg co-created and executive produced the drama with Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina serving as executive producers as well.

The network also announced it had picked up Last Summer to series.

Described by Freeform as "an unconventional thriller," Last Summer is from Entertainment One. Bert V. Royal will executive produce the drama with Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. Max Winkler will executive produced and directed the pilot.