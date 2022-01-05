‘Good Sam’ Premieres on CBS January 5

Medical drama Good Sam, about a heart surgeon who is elevated to chief of surgery at her hospital after her boss falls into a coma, then battles with the boss–who is also her father–when he awakens, begins on CBS January 5. Sophia Bush plays Dr. Sam Griffith and Jason Isaacs portrays Dr. Rob Griffith.

“It's a medical show with heart and about hearts,” said executive producer Katie Wech during a TCA session. “And it's also a family show. It's a story about a father and a daughter. And for me, that was the initial spark of inspiration, in addition to the excitement of telling medical mysteries and stories that have life and death stakes, and the heroic medical professionals who save lives every day.”

Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David and Omar Maskati are also in the cast.

Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Frank Siracusa and John Weber executive produce on behalf of CBS Studios. Tamra Davis exec produced and directed the Good Sam pilot.

“I like the idea of telling a story about a woman like Sam who, through bizarre circumstances, is suddenly thrust into the position of having to step into her father's shoes and watching over the course of a season how she comes to realize she might be a little more comfortable in her own shoes,” added Wech. “So that is the journey we were on for this show and with this wonderful cast.”

The Wall Street Journal called Sophia Bush “a significant asset” and Jason Isaacs “a delicious villain.”

“Anyone scheduled for open-heart surgery at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital—the setting of the new medical drama Good Sam—might want to run for his life,” goes the review. “The place certainly has good doctors—cutting-edge, one might say. But the competition between its two most prominent physicians is so distractingly messy you could spread it with a tongue depressor.” ■