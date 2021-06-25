‘Good Girls’ Won’t See Another Season on NBC
Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman play felonious suburban moms
Good Girls will not see season five on NBC. Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman are in the cast.
There are five remaining episodes in season four. Good Girls airs at 9 p.m. Thursdays.
The show follows three suburban mothers in financial trouble who rob a supermarket and get in trouble with a local gang leader.
Season four began in March. It saw the Secret Service closing in on the women’s counterfeit ring. Beth, played by Hendricks, struggles to carve out her own criminal path separate from gang leader Rio, using her husband’s spa company as a front. Ruby, played by Retta, seems to have salvaged her marriage despite keeping some serious secrets, and Annie (Whitman) fights to rebuild her independence.
Hendricks played Joan Holloway on Mad Men.
Jenna Bans is executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Bill Krebs. Michael Weaver directs and executive produces. Mark Wilding and Carla Banks-Waddles also executive produce Good Girls.
