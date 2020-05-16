NBC Orders More ‘Good Girls’

NBC has renewed crime drama Good Girls for a fourth season. The show has averaged a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers overall in live plus seven day Nielsens in season three, according to NBC.

The series centers on three suburban mothers who are struggling economically. They pull off a major heist and a new set of issues develops.

The third season began Feb. 16 and ended May 3.

The cast includes Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard.

Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs write and executive produce Good Girls. Michael Weaver directs and executive produces. Mark Wilding also exec produces.

Universal Television produces the show.