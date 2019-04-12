NBC Orders Season Three of ‘Good Girls’

NBC has ordered season three of drama Good Girls. The show, about three women who rob a supermarket to help them make ends meet, has averaged a 1.1 rating in viewers 18-49, and 4.1 million total viewers in live plus seven day ratings.

Jenna Bans created the show. Retta, Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman are in the cast.

“We’re so excited to continue following the friendship and adventures of these three incredible women while also exploring relatable issues in both funny and surprising ways,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming, NBC Entertainment. “Congratulations to Jenna Bans, and our amazing writers, cast and crew who give these stories depth and humanity.”

Season two started March 3.

The executive producers are Bans, Michael Weaver, Jeannine Renshaw, Mark Wilding and Bill Krebs. Weaver directs.

Universal Television produces Good Girls.