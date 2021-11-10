Gold Medal Keynotes on Tap at Advanced Advertising Summit

(Image credit: Future)

A group of gold-medal worth keynote speakers have been lined up for the Advanced Advertising Summit, which will take place virtually on Nov. 16.

The opening keynote speaker, Brad Stockton, senior VP, national video innovation at dentsu will provide a buyer’s perspective on new advertising technologies.

Dan Lovinger, executive VP, advertising sales, NBC Sports Group, will look ahead to the Olympics and discuss how advertisers are getting a bigger bang for their buck than ever, thanks to NBC’s portfolio of linear, digital and streaming platforms and enhanced consumer insights.

The closing keynote speakers, Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue & partnerships at AMC Networks and Evan Adlman, senior VP, advanced advertising & digital, at AMC Networks, will talk about how advanced advertising and new targeted media opportunities are transforming the traditional upfront market.

Panels will examine the latest trends in addressable advertising, the hot CTV market, and monetizing OTT in local markets. Panelists representing Comscore, Premion, Vevo, Xandr, NBCU, Hearst Television, Madhive, Beachfront, Univision and Dish Media will share their experience and expertise.

“Advanced advertising continues to make strides, so it's important to keep up with developments in the industry,” said B+C Business Editor Jon Lafayette. “The speakers at the Advanced Advertising Summit are at the tops of their game and attendees are sure to get valuable insights.”

Winners of the inaugural Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards will claim their prizes during the summit for the outstanding campaigns they submitted. Getting awards are Gamut, Vevo, Fox and Pepsi, and Spectrum Reach.