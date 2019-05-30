Glor Stays at CBS as Co-Host of Saturday Morning Show

Jeff Glor, ejected from the CBS Evening News anchor desk, will continue at the network as co-host of CBS This Morning: Saturday and as a special correspondent.

Glor will be reporting feature stories and investigative pieces for CBS and will begin a new series titled “Who We Are” that will focus on inspiring stories. He starts his Saturday assignment on June 22, co-hosting with Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller.

Moving Glor was part of a shakeup orchestrated by new CBS News President Susan Zirinsky. Norah O’Donnell is replacing Glor on the Evening News and Gayle King has been joined by Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil on CBS This Morning.

“Jeff brings a humanity to his reporting and will be a perfect fit on SATMO, as it is fondly called around the CBS Broadcast Center,” said Zirinsky, a CBS veteran who is also senior executive producer. “Jeff and Brian Applegate, executive producer of CBS This Morning: Saturday, have an extraordinary history together and have known each other for more than two decades. I am thrilled they can build on their creative partnership with Dana, Michelle and the entire team.”

Glor has been with CBS News since 2007 starting as a correspondent. Before that he was with WHDH-TV, Boston and WSTM-TV, Syracuse. He worked with Applegate in both Syracuse and Boston and will be working with him again on the Saturday morning newscast.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Brian again,” said Glor. “The Saturday broadcast is a gem. Brian and his team have established a destination program for news, culture and music. I can’t wait to work with Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson. I’m also honored to follow in Anthony Mason’s footsteps, who is a writer, host, and colleague I’ve learned from for a long time.”

