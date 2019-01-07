Zirinsky Named President, Senior Exec Producer of CBS News

Susan Zirinsky has been named president and senior executive producer of CBS News. Currently a senior exec producer at CBS News, she starts in the president’s role in March. She succeeds David Rhodes atop the news division.

“No broadcast news producer is more highly respected and admired than Susan Zirinsky,” said Joe Ianniello, president and acting CEO of CBS Corporation. “She is an exceptional leader, a creative force, and an outstanding and proven journalist. Her energy, innovative instincts and competitive spirit are just what is needed to bring the best of CBS News to viewers on every platform.”

Zirinsky began her career at CBS News in the Washington bureau two weeks after the Watergate break-in. Over the next four decades she produced a variety of award-winning documentaries and programs, and covered a range of historic stories, from the Gulf War to the student uprising in Tiananmen Square, from the White House for 10 years to the 9/11 attacks, and from the Paris terrorist attacks to the mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla. school.

In 1990 she moved from Washington to New York as senior producer of CBS Evening News With Dan Rather and became the senior broadcast producer. In 1992 she was director of CBS News political coverage, and then executive producer of CBS News “Campaign ‘96.” She was also CBS News’ senior producer at the 1992 Olympic Winter Games in Albertville, France. She was executive producer of the CBS News program Eye to Eye With Connie Chung in 1994.



Zirinsky is senior executive producer of 48 Hours, 48 Hours: NCIS and Whistleblower. She has also been a producer of CBS breaking news specials.

“I have been honored to work closely throughout my career with great CBS News journalists,” said Zirinsky. “This may be a new role, but the mission is the same: deliver quality, in-depth journalism and engaging storytelling. CBS News has an incredible legacy to build on. The public’s interest today for news and information is intense, and CBS News is uniquely positioned to expand its reach.”

