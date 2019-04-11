Simon Upped at '60 Minutes'

Tanya Simon has been named executive editor of CBS News's 60 Minutes.

“Tanya is fantastic journalist with two decades worth of reporting at 60 Minutes," said executive producer Bill Owens.

Simon, who had been senior producer, has been with the broadcast for most of two decades.

Coincidentally, one of the newsmaker segments Simon is credited with is what 60 Minutes bills as the first major television interview with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Assange was arrested on Thursday (April 11) after spending seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy, where he was given asylum but which had been rescinded.

Her credits also include an Emmy-winning interview with "Miracle on the Hudson" pilot Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and an investigation into how Lance Armstrong used illegal performance enhancing drugs to win races.

Simon began her career at CBS News in 1996 as a researcher for 48 Hours, rising to producer before joining 60 Minutes in 2009.