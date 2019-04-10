Tygard Named Exec Producer of ‘48 Hours’

Judy Tygard has been named executive producer of CBS News’ 48 Hours. She will oversee all aspects of the show, which focuses on criminal justice. Tygard joined the program in 1989 and was senior producer.

“Judy Tygard is one of the best producers in all of television and an excellent leader,” said Susan Zirinsky, president and senior executive producer, CBS News. “She lives and breathes 48 Hours. As an innovative senior producer, she’s expanded the franchise into new areas and will continue to push 48 Hours into the future.”

Tygard left 48 Hours for a brief stint at ABC News, before she returned.

“48 Hours is in my DNA,” Tygard said. “I joined as a producer in season two. We’re now in our 32nd season. I’m so proud of the work we do shining a light on the criminal justice system.”