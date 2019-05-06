O’Donnell to ‘Evening News’ as CBS Shuffles Anchors

CBS shuffled its anchors, with new CBS News president Susan Zirinsky moving Norah O’Donnell to anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News.

Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil were named co-hosts of CBS This Morning.

Both network newscasts have been in third place for years.

O’Donnell will have her debut this summer, anchoring the Evening News from New York. The newscast moves to Washington, D.C. in the fall.

The new CBS This Morning team starts May 20.

“This is a start of a new era for CBS News,” said Zirinsky. “Our job is to reveal America to itself through original reporting, strong investigative journalism and powerful political coverage.”

Zirinsky called O’Donnell “one of the leading journalists of our time. Her outstanding reporting, incisive interviews and dedication to the truth will distinguish the CBS Evening News every night."

It remained unclear what would happen to Jeff Glor, the current anchor of the Evening News.

“We are grateful to Jeff Glor for his award-winning work and his commitment to both his colleagues and to our viewers. As we transition the Evening News to Washington, we are discussing opportunities for Jeff to remain with CBS News and continue providing the same substantive, trusted reporting that he has been offering for the past 12 years,” Zirinsky said.

As for John Dickerson, now a co-host of CBS This Morning, he will join 60 Minutes.

“John is a world-class interviewer and writer who uses history to create current context to the complexities of the day,” said Zirinsky. “His insights into politics, culture and world events – past and present – will deepen the audiences’ understanding of what matters and will add to the excellence of 60 Minutes and CBS News’ election specials.”