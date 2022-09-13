General Motors Will Be First Advertiser To Use NBCU’s Unified Identity Platform

NBCUniversal said automaker General Motors will be the first marketer to use NBCUnified to integrate its first-party data on auto buyers with NBCU’s first-party data on usage of its media platforms and other businesses.

The integration of GM and NBCU data is being effectuated by GM’s agency Carat, which started using NBCU’s data earlier this year.

“At GM we seek to deliver world-class customer experiences at every touchpoint and to do so on a foundation of trust and transparency. As marketers, that means responsibly engaging with audiences in ways that make sense and can add value to their lives. Leaning into more sophisticated addressable media opportunities, like the one we’re announcing here with NBCU and Carat, gives us a leading-edge in connecting with consumers today,” GM general director of global media & Marketing services Heather Stewart said.

Integrating first-party data — done in a manner that preserves privacy — is expected to provide fresh insights into consumer behavior and enable advertising to be targeted at high-performance audiences. The integration is taking place in Carat’s clean-room environment.

“As we continue to forge new addressability solutions, we’re proud GM is the first in integrating the NBCUnified offering with our industry-leading identity solution,” said Phil Rzepka, executive VP, head of media for GM at Carat U.S. “GM’s leadership allows us to activate on this previously untapped opportunity to fuel media efficiency in a privacy-safe way. Together, we are reaching highly customized audiences across NBCU’s diversified channels with GM’s brilliant brand marketing to deliver incredible outcomes.”

NBCU has been building its data and advanced advertising capabilities, showing them off at developers’ meetings that precede its upfront presentations.

“The future of media is built on a foundation of first-party data and our unique, three-way partnership with General Motors and Carat’s M1 platform is an important first step into that future,” NBCU chief data officer John Lee said. “With this integration, GM will be the first brand to come to market combining the power and depth of their first-party automotive data with that of NBCU’s first-party data on consumer media consumption that comprises over 200 million consumers and 80 million households, creating more powerful insights and higher-performing target audiences for activation.” ■