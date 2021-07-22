NBCU Hires John Lee as Chief Data Officer

Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit said it hired John Lee as chief data officer, a newly created post at the company’s advertising and partnerships division.

Lee, previously with Dentsu’s Merkle, will lead a centralized data unit that will develop a consumer identity and data strategy for the company.

“The next era of media and advertising will be defined by data and identity, and I am thrilled to join the team at NBCUniversal to build this future for our partners, the industry, and consumers,” said Lee, “From theme parks to movie studios, digital and streaming to linear, NBCUniversal is poised to deliver a unified consumer identity vision that meets the needs and expectations of both consumers and marketers while maintaining the trusted relationships the company has built, creating new ways to generate revenue and scale investments with privacy in mind.”

Lee was global chief corporate officer at Merkle. Before that he was global president at Merkury.