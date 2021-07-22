NBCU Adopts Ad-ID To Improve Viewer Experience, Advertiser Results

NBCUniversal said it has adopted Ad-ID as its new standard for identifying commercials across screens.

Using Ad-ID is expected to help streamline the way ads are identified by servers, producing a smoother viewing experience for consumers and better ad delivery process for sponsors.

Beginning with the Tokyo Olympics , NBCU said Ad-ID will improve quality control and streamline the provision of services including frequency capping and audience and contextual targeting.

“At NBCUniversal, we are investing in data, technology, and partnerships that create the best possible viewing experience for our audiences, and the best advertising experience for marketers – but we can’t set a new standard for the entire media and marketing ecosystem alone," said Krishan Bhatia, president & chief business officer at NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships. "Ad-ID's impact can and will be vast, and we are thrilled to be the first media company to sign on to this critical initiative. We are calling upon everyone—programmers, platforms, technology providers, agencies, and brands—to join us in changing the viewing experience for the better. Together with Ad-ID, we can drive that change beyond our own walls and fuel innovation and transformation across our industry.”

A joint venture of the American Association of Advertising Agencies and the Association of National Advertisers, Ad-ID is a 12-character code that identifies an advertising asset in any format on any platform. It enables tracking, placement, optimization and measurement at a creative level.

“Ad-ID is extraordinarily proud of this historic partnership with NBCU,” said Bob Liodice, CEO of the ANA. “We are delighted to acknowledge the progressive approach and imagination of NBCU and their commitment to address the enormous opportunities afforded the industry by the very simple act by all marketers and agencies—to use Ad-ID for every video and audio advertising asset. We look forward to evolving the industry with our NBCU friends and partners.”

“We have a tremendous opportunity to collectively solve an ongoing industry issue: the need for frequency capping to address excessive ad repetition that's a nuisance for the consumer,” added Marla Kaplowitz, president and CEO of the 4As. “Ad-ID and its ubiquitous application across all channels and platforms as the data standard is critical to delivering the optimal consumer experience—especially with the continued proliferation of streaming ad supported video. With Ad-ID as a solution for this issue, we need more companies like NBCU to help lead the way to ensure the future of a healthy advertising ecosystem.”

Ad-ID will also enable NBCU to create better competitive separate, more detailed post-campaign delivery reporting (including campaign and creative performance), more effective ad decisioning and placements and reduced storage duplication.