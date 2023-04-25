Gayle King To Be Honored at Byron Allen’s ‘Washington Gala’

Byron Allen’s theGrio will honor CBS Mornings host Gayle King with its Journalist Icon Award at the Byron Allen Presents the Washington D.C. Gala.

In its second year, the program will take place after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29.

Shot at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History & Culture, the special will air on theGrio Television Network and other platforms Monday, May 1.

The event will be hosted by Roy Wood Jr. and feature a live musical concert by Diana Ross.

“Gayle King and Diana Ross are both American treasures, and I can’t think of a better way to honor their excellence than by hosting this event at The Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History & Culture,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said. “I created the Washington D.C. Gala to be a spectacular celebration, informative and a great deal of fun.”

CNN on Saturday announced that King would be co-hosting a primetime show with Charles Barkley called King Barkley.