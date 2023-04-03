Roy Wood Jr. Set to Guest Host ‘The Daily Show’
Sen. Cory Booker on the Comedy Central program April 3
Roy Wood Jr. takes over as guest host on The Daily Show April 3, helming the Comedy Central show through April 6. Sen. Cory Booker sits with Wood April 3, Robin Thede does so April 4, Cedric the Entertainer hangs out with Wood April 5 and author Jerry Craft is on April 6.
Wood is a correspondent on The Daily Show, which he joined in 2015. His producing credits include PBS documentary The Neutral Ground and an as-yet untitled comedy about the National Guard at Fox. His first stand-up special at Comedy Central came in 2017 and was called Father Figure.
John Leguizamo was the guest host last week. Al Franken was the guest host the week before, and before him, the guest hosts included Kal Penn, Marlon Wayans, Hasan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler, Wanda Sykes, Sarah Silverman and D.L. Hughley.
Trevor Noah hosted The Daily Show from 2015 through December 2022.
