CBS To Broadcast Byron Allen’s 'TheGrio Awards' November 26
Event co-hosted by Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs
The CBS Broadcast Network will air Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards on Saturday Nov. 26.
The event, recorded October 22, will also stream on Paramount Plus.
Byron Allen, founder and CEO of Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio, appeared on CBS's The Talk Monday to announce the deal. Sheryl Underwood of The Talk co-hosts the award show with Taye Diggs.
TheGrio Awards celebrates excellence in film, music, comedy, television, sports, philanthropy, Business, fashion, justice and education.
Honorees include Dave Chappelle, Ben Crump, Allyson Felix, Jennifer Hudson, Patti LaBelle, Queen Latifah, Norman Lear, Alena Analeigh McQuarter, Don Peebles, Tyler Perry, Robert F. Smith and Kenan Thompson.
“I created theGrio Awards to celebrate and amplify African-American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us,” said Allen.. “As a child, strong, positive African-American icons such as Berry Gordy, Jr., Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King, Jr. helped me see myself differently, and changed the trajectory of my life. Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children.”
TheGrio Awards is co-produced by Allen Media Group and Backhand Productions. Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jeff Atlas and Michelle Willrich are executive producers. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
