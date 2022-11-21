CBS To Broadcast Byron Allen’s 'TheGrio Awards' November 26

The CBS Broadcast Network will air Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards on Saturday Nov. 26.

The event, recorded October 22 , will also stream on Paramount Plus.

Byron Allen, founder and CEO of Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio, appeared on CBS's The Talk Monday to announce the deal. Sheryl Underwood of The Talk co-hosts the award show with Taye Diggs.

TheGrio Awards celebrates excellence in film, music, comedy, television, sports, philanthropy, Business, fashion, justice and education.

Honorees include Dave Chappelle, Ben Crump, Allyson Felix, Jennifer Hudson, Patti LaBelle, Queen Latifah, Norman Lear, Alena Analeigh McQuarter, Don Peebles, Tyler Perry, Robert F. Smith and Kenan Thompson.

“I created theGrio Awards to celebrate and amplify African-American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us,” said Allen.. “As a child, strong, positive African-American icons such as Berry Gordy, Jr., Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King, Jr. helped me see myself differently, and changed the trajectory of my life. Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children.”

TheGrio Awards is co-produced by Allen Media Group and Backhand Productions. Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jeff Atlas and Michelle Willrich are executive producers. ■