Future Today Doubles Revenue Working With Unruly Ad Platform

Future Today, which employs Unruly the supply side ad platform in Tremor International’s end-to-end system, said its revenue increase 100% in 2022.

It’s the third straight year revenue has doubled, said Future Today, which saw a 120% increase in audience over the last two years.

Future Today saw a boost from Tremor’s acquisition of the Amobee demand-side platform last year. Spending on Future Today via Amobee increased 336%, the companies said.

Also Read: Unruly Launches Self-Service Sales Tools for CTV, OTT

“Unruly continues to drive phenomenal results year-over-year for Future Today,” said Katya Shkolnik, head of partnerships and programmatic at Future Today. “We are seeing tremendous success in helping brands get incremental reach across categories, in particular within our Entertainment and Lifestyle categories, where, for example, 90% of those viewers report that they seldom watch linear. Unruly has done a great job of both driving demand and providing us with the tools to easily create PMP and PG packages for brands to reach this valuable streaming-first audience. We’re excited for the benefits we stand to gain now that Unruly has direct access to demand from the Amobee DSP.”

Also Read: Families With Kids Cutting The Cord, Future Today Survey Finds

Unruly’s self-service platform. CTRL enables publishers to price, package and sell their inventory, and provides the capabilities to layer in audience targeting and contextual data.

“Future Today is a long-standing, valued partner, offering engaging content on which brands can reach key audiences across digital and OTT platforms. It’s a testament to our ability to facilitate consistent growth that the relationship between Unruly and Future Today has strengthened significantly over the past few years,” said Kenneth Suh, chief strategy officer at Tremor International. ” ■