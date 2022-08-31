Families With Kids Cutting The Cord, Future Today Survey Finds

By published

90% of parents say they rarely watch linear TV

(Image credit: Future Today)

Now cord cutting is for the whole family.

A survey commissioned by streaming company Future Today found that 62% of parents who stream kids and family-focused programming don’t have access to TV and 90% said the rarely watch it.

These parents are overwhelmingly in the 25 to 44 age range (85%) and are more diverse than the general population. 

Despite cutting the cord, 98% of these families say the love watching TV, which makes streaming a necessity for advertisers, said Future Today, whose streaming services include HappyKids, Fawesome and iFood.tv.

“For advertisers trying to reach a diverse and engaged audience, buying kids and family-focused inventory presents a rich opportunity,” said Vikrant Matur, co-founder of Future Today.

Commercials in streaming programming get engagement, the survey found. Parents said that 60% of the kids who see ads talk about the ads afterwards and 52% say their kids ask them to buy the products they see in ads. 

“Kids are the CEO of the streaming household,” said Mathur. “If a message resonates with them, they are vocal about it to their parents, influencing purchases and brand equity. For brands that are trying to connect with millennial parents, having a presence on Kids & Family channels not only provides a conduit to the entire household but also sparks conversations that create lasting brand equity. ” 

The Future Today report is based on a survey of more than 300 families.  ■

