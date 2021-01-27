Unruly Launches Self-Service Sales Tools for CTV, OTT

Video ad platform Unruly said it launched a suite of self-service tools that let publishers package, price and sell programmatic over-the-top and connected TV inventory to advertisers.

The UnrulyX CTRL platform lets media owners and ad developers set up deal ID and give buyers access to their audiences. Publishers can activate multiple data sources to target specific audiences and content types. CTV and OTT publishers can also use the platform to manage how they sell their ad pods, including tools to guarantee an advertiser a specific position within a pod, and own a pod by brand category.

"Publishers are increasingly looking for greater control and transparency -- a trend that has become more prevalent in these uncertain times and the heightened anxiety caused by the global pandemic. At Unruly, we’re committed to equipping our partners with all the tools they need to maximize their ROI and smash their performance goals," said Kenneth Suh, chief strategy officer at Unruly, part of Tremor International Group.

“With UnrulyX CTRL, publishers are back in the driver’s seat, allowing them to exert greater control and transparency over their own inventory and success,” Suh said.

The platform has been in beta since early 2020. In the second half of the year, revenue from self-service deals and net revenue to publishers increased by more than 200%.

Mobile app Timehop saw its revenue increase 157% after switching a high-profile PMP from another SSP to the UnrulyX self-service platform.

“The results with Unruly have been outstanding, and PMP performance continues to shine week in, week out,” said David Leviev, VP, programmatic product development at Timehop. “The Unruly team has been hands-on when I’ve needed support, and their UnrulyX self-service UI makes it so easy for us to track all our deals and make adjustments in real-time as our targets shift.”