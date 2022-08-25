FuboTV Adds Five Channels From Cinedigm To Lineup

Cinedigm said that it reached a new distribution agreement with FuboTV that will make five of Cinedigm’s free, ad-supported streaming TV channels available to FuboTV subscribers.

Effective Thursday, Cinedigm’s The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics and Dove Channel are available on FuboTV’s base plan, Fubo Pro.

The Elvis Presley Channel and RetroCrush are part of the Fubo Extra packages, available as an add-on, or part of Fubo’s Elite and Ultimate plans.

Also Read: FuboTV Loses Another 110,000 Subscribers in Q2, Pulls Back From Sports Betting

“The team at FuboTV has embraced the value of FAST channels, and through this partnership, their subscribers will now have access to some of the strongest, enthusiast-focused streaming brands available,” said Jennifer Soltesz, VP, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. “The explosion of FAST has made it easier than ever for passionate fans to immerse themselves into programming in any genre – from anime to comedy – or featuring the biggest pop culture icons like Bob Ross and Elvis Presley. With FuboTV as a distribution partner, we are able to bring this premium content to Fubo subscribers across North America.”

FuboTV offers a roster of more than 50 free, ad-supported streaming channels ■