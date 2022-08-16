Cinedigm Puts Bob Ross Channel’s ‘Joy of Painting’ Show on Snapchat

Cinedigm Corp. said it has launched the series The Joy of Painting from its The Bob Ross Channel on Snapchat’s Discovery platform.

The move will let Snapchat’s young viewers check out the venerable painter’s artistic instructions while enabling Cinedigm and its advertisers to reach a new audience.

All 31 seasons of The Joy of Painting will be available free with ads on Snapchat.

"Since the way audiences view and engage with entertainment is constantly changing, so is Cinedigm’s approach to the market. We carefully assess the landscape and cater specific content for specific platforms,” said Daniel Schneider, senior VP of revenue at Cinedigm. “The Joy of Painting from The Bob Ross Channel was the perfect series to debut on Snapchat. We are thrilled to give the Snapchat community, which has over 600 million monthly users, a new avenue to watch one of our most popular series.”

The Bob Ross Channel is carried on platforms including Pluto TV, Samsung Tv, Roku, Redbox, Freevee, Vizio WatchFree, Tubi, Stirr, Xumo, Sling, Plex, Atmosphere TV and LG. ■