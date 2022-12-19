Fubo TV Picks SpringServe For Connected TV Ad Serving

FuboTV said it has selected SpringServe to handle ad serving within connected TV programming..

SpringServe’s platform will be added to FuboTV’s advertising tech stack to monetize viewing.

SpringServe was acquired by Magnite last year for $31 million

“Building on the success we’ve seen from working with Magnite , we’re excited to expand our relationship to include SpringServe’s ad server. In a premium CTV environment, particularly when it comes to live content, delivering a seamless viewer experience is paramount,” said Lynette Kaylor, senior VP, advertising sales at FuboTV. ‘It is important for us at FuboTV to work with those who understand the complexities of live CTV and have the capabilities specifically for this environment. SpringServe addresses those highly specific needs and more.”

Sports-oriented streaming platform FuboTV will be able to use SpringServe features including Bingewatcher, an automated creative review tool that enables accurate analysis and management of video ad metadata for the creation of optimized ad experiences.

“CTV is broadening access to premium, broadcast-quality video advertising on the big screen and FuboTV is a great example of this,” said Chris Signore, VP, head of sales at SpringServe. “We’re excited to expand our relationship with FuboTV through the SpringServe ad server to deliver a modern approach to ad serving coupled with best of breed programmatic capabilities. Our focus and expertise on the challenges and opportunities within the streaming ecosystem means we’re able to solve for unique situations like live streaming TV.” ■