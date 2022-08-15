FuboTV Names Lynette Kaylor Senior VP Advertising Sales

FuboTV said it appointed Lynette Kaylor as senior VP advertising sales, effective next week.

Most recently senior VP, media and publisher solutions for Merkury, Merkle’s enterprise identity business, will lead FuboTV's North American sales strategy and ad operations, while managing the sports-oriented streaming service's sales team.

She reports to CEO David Gandler and succeeds Diana Horowitz, now with Imagine Communications.

"From our early conversations, Lynette was the clear choice to lead FuboTV's ad sales, a critical revenue stream for the company," said Gandler. "Lynette's agency background is the perfect fit with Fubo's entrepreneurial culture while her programmatic experience will help grow our addressable advertising strategy. I am looking forward to Lynette helping Fubo build a world-class ad sales business that delivers data-driven precision targeting to brands across our robust streaming platform."

Also: FuboTV Loses Another 110,000 Subscribers in Q2, Pulls Back From Sports Betting

Before Merkle, Kaylor held posts with V12 Group and MetLife.

"FuboTV's extensive lineup of sports, news and entertainment content presents a wealth of opportunity for brands to reach audiences in a live CTV environment where viewers are highly engaged," said Kaylor. "I believe in Fubo's mission to create an interactive entertainment experience that positions the company to appeal to sports fans and advertisers alike. As an avid sports fan myself, I'm beaming at the opportunity to join the leading sports streamer during a time of pivotal growth and take FuboTV's advertising sales to the next level." ■