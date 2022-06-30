Diana Horowitz Hired as VP By Imagine Communications

Imagine Communications said it hired Diana Horowitz as VP, strategic sales, advertising technology, a new position at the company.

Previously senior VP, advertising sales at fuboTV, Horowitz will help the company’s push to help customers generate profits from media assets by migrating toward a converged linear and digital advertising approach.

“Diana is a critical addition to the Imagine advertising technology sales team,” said Steve Reynolds, president of Imagine Communications.

“She has demonstrated that she can plan and execute exactly the kind of transformation that so many of our customers are trying to implement right now — bringing together linear and digital advertising into a converged inventory and sales structure,” Reynolds said. “Diana’s prior experience in ad sales and operations with programmers, networks, and distributors provides a point of view that will allow her to understand and advocate for our customers, so that Imagine can deliver our industry-leading solutions in ways that provide real business benefit to those customers.”

Before joining fuboTV, Horowitz was with Telestream, IBM Watson Media, Comcast Technology Solutions and Scripps Networks Interactive. She began her career at The New York Times.

“I am thrilled to join Imagine Communications at this pivotal time in the media industry, when brands, marketers and media companies are seeking to unite addressable audiences across platforms and devices to maximize the power of their advertising campaigns and the value of their inventory,” said Horowitz. “Imagines' vast experience in delivering innovative ad tech solutions provides a unique platform to support these business-critical objectives, and I am excited to partner across the industry to participate in achieving these goals.” ■