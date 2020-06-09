Horowitz Joins FuboTV as Senior VP, Ad Sales

Diana Horowitz was named senior VP, advertising sales, at FuboTV, a new position.

Horowitz, most recently VP, sales at Telestream, reports to fuboTV CEO David Gandler. She is expected to expand the company’s direct and programmatic relationships and grow fuboTV’s direct ad sales team.

“I’ve known Diana since our days at Scripps Network Interactive and am thrilled she has joined fuboTV to lead our national ad sales and ad operations,” said Gandler. “Advertising is a growing revenue stream for fuboTV alongside subscriptions. I’m confident Diana will help us build a complete ad sales operation that offers brands multiple opportunities to engage with our streaming platform and our original programming.”

Before joining Telestream, Horowitz held posts at IBM Watson Media, Comcast Technology Solutions and Scripps Networks Interactive. She started her career at The New York Times Co.

“I am thrilled to be joining fuboTV at this incredibly exciting time for the company and the media industry,” said Horowitz. “A leader in media innovation since its inception, fubo provides an unparalleled platform for advertisers to reach a highly engaged audience in a premium connected television environment. FuboTV’s powerful combination of premium channels and programming, coupled with industry-leading advertising technology and targeting capabilities, makes it uniquely positioned for growth in today’s rapidly transforming media landscape, where CTV has become the primary screen."