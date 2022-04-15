Imagine Launches Aviator Content Monetization Platform

Imagine Communications introduced Imagine Aviator, which enables broadcasters, MVPDs and digital media companies to monetize content and create channels on a single cloud-based platform.

Aviator’s capabilities include scheduling, rights management, channel origination, live events, VOD, ad sales, ad placement, ad service and campaign management.

Imagine says Aviator delivers linear programming and VOD content with ads and trigger for local and dynamic ad insertion, enabling users to monetize viewing via broadcast OTT, FAST, pop up and VOD channels.

“We understand the challenges and complexities that premium brands have in today’s fluid media landscape,” says Rob Malcolm, chief product officer at Imagine Communications. “With Aviator, we are bringing together our experience and intellectual property in a unique, cloud-native platform that maximizes monetization of content across broadcast and OTT platforms today ― and readies media companies to adapt and thrive no matter what the future holds.”

Aviator incorporates Imagine’s “audience-first” ad placement engine, which will allow media companies to sell inventory by audience, by context, or by spot.

“As consumers find more ways to watch, the efficiencies of cloud play an important role, making it easier for media companies to address broadening advertising opportunities and create highly impactful and dynamic channels with genuine appeal to viewers," Malcolm said. "Some aspects of the TV landscape remain uncertain, but making content available on all screens in a way that allows our customers to achieve their full revenue potential requires convergence of content planning, origination and monetization. And that is exactly what Aviator makes possible.”

Imagine will be showing off Aviator at the NAB Show in Las Vegas later this month. ■