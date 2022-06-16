FreeWheel, AMC Networks Launch Self-Serve Addressable Campaigns
New product helps programmers monetize inventory
Comcast’s ad-tech company FreeWheel said that, working with AMC Networks, it is able to offer linear addressable ad campaigns across screens on a self-service basis.
The new system helps advertisers utilize hard-to-access inventory and manage campaigns while enabling media companies to monetize their addressable inventory.
FreeWheel said its new system allows them to put digital, set-top-box VOD and linear inventory into campaigns while breaking down individual ad units into impressions.
“We’re approaching an inflection point in addressable advertising. Interest and spend in this sector is growing, and until now, programmers have been constrained by a lack of scale,” said Mark McKee, general manager at FreeWheel. “At FreeWheel, our purpose is to better connect buyers and sellers with solutions that make TV advertising more efficient, and we believe this new solution will go a long way in achieving that goal for linear addressable and the industry.”
Nearly 90% of advertisers say that addressable is important to the future of TV advertising, according to research from Go Addressable, the industry initiative led by Comcast and other distributors.
AMC has been aggressive in making its programming available across platforms and building advanced advertising products to help advertisers reach target audiences.
“As we are demonstrating with our own inventory every day, addressable advertising has arrived, and now the next step is making it even more widely available and easier to buy,” said Evan Adlman, senior VP of advanced advertising and digital partnerships for AMC Networks. “We are thrilled FreeWheel agreed to partner with us to expand access to this superior approach to television advertising, unlocking inventory that allows businesses to deliver more relevant and targeted messages to viewers across the country.”
FreeWheel and AMC are working with Canoe to introduce the self-serve system. Other programmers are expected to participate, with their inventory becoming available later this year. ■
