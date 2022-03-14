Comcast Advertising Relaunches FreeWheel’s AudienceXpress

Comcast’s ad tech company, FreeWheel said it is relaunching its cross-platform targeted advertising product as AudienceXpress, with the FreeWheel Media team operating under the AudienceXpress brand.

“Our advertising technology has advanced significantly over the past few years, and the AudienceXpress name perfectly reflects the fit between our solution and the growing need for advertisers to easily reach specific audiences – not just demographics – across all screens,” said Pooja Midha, chief growth officer, Comcast Advertising. “That is exactly what this solution does. With AudienceXpress, advertisers can reach their audiences on premium inventory at scale with white-glove service and an industry-leading delivery rate. In a complicated and fragmented marketplace, AudienceXpress provides direct, easy and scaled access to the premium TV audiences that matter.”

Comcast acquired AudienceXpress when it bought VisibleWorld in 2015.

AudienceXpresss can integrate with other major MVPDs, enabling campaigns to reach more than 300 million consumers with access to aggregated Comcast viewership data, the company said. It provides advertisers with reports in near-real-time on campaign performance including incremental reach and attribution.

“AudienceXpress offers advertisers scaled premium TV advertising across screens,” said Brian Wallach, head of revenue, AudienceXpress. “In addition, decisions are guided by high-quality data that helps us plan better, measure more accurately and most importantly, help our clients act on those results. At AudienceXpress, as the name implies, we are continuously and quickly providing updated results on audience delivery and performance, then adjusting as needed to maximize success.” ■