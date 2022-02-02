FreeWheel Certification Program Aims To Make TV Ad Ecosystem More Efficient

FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company, said it launched a new Partner Certification Program, aimed at creating a more efficient and effective TV supply chain for buyers, sellers, data companies and technology providers.

(Image credit: FreeWheel)

Partners in the program, who meet criteria determined by FreeWheel include Adobe, AMC, A+E, Beeswax, Cadent, Charter, Comcast Advertising, DirecTV, Fox, Human, iSpot, Kantar, Liveramp, NBCU, Polk, Xandr, Xumo, Yahoo.

The partners can be found on an online portal.

“At FreeWheel, our technology sits at the center of the TV ecosystem,” said Mark McKee, general manager of FreeWheel. “This makes us uniquely situated to connect TV buyers and sellers with one another– as well as to the technology and data partners they need to succeed. The goal of the Partner Certification Program is to provide another tool to make TV simpler and more efficient to plan and transact upon, while continuing our commitment to interoperability in a way that benefits the future of the industry.”

“Having been a long-term partner of FreeWheel, we are excited to be included in the new Partner Certification Program,” said Dylan McBride, head of global partnerships, Xandr. “As a video-first DSP, it is vital that we get the best inventory access for our customers. This new framework from FreeWheel ensures that we can continue our collaboration in service of Xandr Invest buyers.” ■