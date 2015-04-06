NAB: Visible World, SintecMedia Partner on Programmatic

Visible World and its programmatic ad subsidiary AudienceXpress have announced that they will be partnering with SintecMedia to simplify the process of making programmatic ad sales.

The companies will be showing the system for programmatic ad sales during NAB between April 13 and 16 in Las Vegas.

The agreement comes at a time when several providers of traffic and billing software, such as SintecMedia, have either launched their own programmatic platform or have integrated their advertising management software into outside programmatic marketplaces.

The alliance will allow TV networks to use SintecMedia’s OnBoard TV, digital and programmatic ad sales platform to sell inventory.

“Visible World and AudienceXpress are market leaders that understand how to bring together buyers and sellers in a way that maximizes the impact of advertising for everyone,” stated Amotz Yarden, CEO of SintecMedia in a statement. “By connecting them to OnBoard, we believe that television networks will see a greater ROI, as they are able to maximize ad revenue across their sales outlets, whether direct, digital or programmatic.”

SintecMedia has been testing its OnBoard programmatic platform in Finland and is now rolling it out in the U.S.

TV networks will be able to use OnBoard’s analytics and yield optimization algorithms to decide how sell inventory across the various sales outlets, whether direct or programmatic, and to price that inventory.

SintecMedia noted that it is partnering with Visible World because of its proven HighYield TV sell-side platform. The HighYield platform used by AudienceXpress uses data sets to align target audiences with the available inventory.

Users of the OnBoard application have complete control over the inventory made available to AudienceXpress as well as pricing