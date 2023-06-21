Freevee’s ‘Jury Duty’ Again Tops In TVision Power Score

Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty was again the top connected TV show according to TVision’s Power Score rankings for the week of June 12.

Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso (Season 3) was the number 2 show, followed by Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets on Amazon.

Season 4 of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount Plus round out the top 5.

Netflix and Apple TV Plus each had five shows on the list.

TVision noted that Season 1 of Suits on Netflix made the list, a rare occurrence for s show that previously had been syndicated.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform, or the program’s release schedule.